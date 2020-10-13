The skit captures how many of Nigerian food consumers buy unbranded oils because they are cheap and ‘plenty’ in quantity without knowledge about the source of the oil or the process it has passed through before getting through to them.

Oil is not Oil O! MC Lively’s hilarious new comedy skit exposes dangers of unbranded oil

In his usual comic manner, MC Lively tells his friend who just gave birth to a twin that unbranded oil could cause Cardiac Arrest, Hypertension and many other heart diseases, a statement that has been corroborated by NAFDAC, NHF and the Nutrition Society of Nigeria.

Similarly, Aproko Doctor, a popular online influencer who is known for supporting Healthy Living and lifestyle took to his Twitter page to caution Nigerians over consumption of unbranded oil.

According to the health expert, most unbranded cooking oil contain high amounts of saturated fat which raises bad fat, narrows blood vessels and can lead to a heart attack.

If affordability is your reason for consumption of unbranded oil, you should definitely go the ‘route’ of MC Lively and Aproko Doctor by switching to Devon King’s Cooking Oil which is very affordable and gives you more value for your money – be it quality, taste, re-useability and even health benefits.

When cooking, the quality of the oil is what is important and not the quantity. A little sachet of Devon King’s which is Cholesterol free, Vitamin A fortified, approved by NAFDAC would give you more health and taste benefits unlike the unhealthy unbranded oil.

Devon King’s, a PZ Wilmar Brand, offers a range of quality cooking products which include cooking oil and margarine. The Devon King’s Cooking Oil is pocket friendly and comes in different sizes to meet every cooking need. There is even a pack for as low as N50 to enable you avoid consumption of unbranded cooking oils.

