According to Daily Mail, Sophia-Louise Crawford said she woke up at 5 after feeling that someone was staring at her inside the home she shares with her family in Dunfermline, Scotland.

To her surprise, the 26-year-old who lives with her husband Kieran, 29, and their two children aged two and four, spotted a burglar standing and staring at her.

It is reported that the criminal ransacked Sophia’s children’s room and almost every other room and left the cupboard doors open as well as the downstairs of the house.

Her children’s Xbox and iPad among several other items could not be found after the thief had fled.

READ ALSO: Thief breaks into Catholic Church & steals GH¢200 offertory but gets trapped (video)

Reports say all doors were locked at the time of the break-in but Sophia’s husband discovered a broken broom handle in their kitchen which he believed the burglar and his probable accomplice may have used to gain access to the house.

Narrating the incident to the Daily Record, Sophia said: “My husband is in the army so it’s quite lucky he was home as he’s away a lot.

“I sleep on the side of the bed closest to the door and I just woke up. The guy was standing there looking at me.

“I said ‘hello’ as I was quite confused. Straight away I realised I didn’t know him and shouted ‘what the hell’ and my husband woke up.”

She added: “At first I just thought am I dreaming? But then our eyes locked and I looked at his face, he looked frightened.

“I thought oh my god the kids and then he said ‘oh sorry, wrong house’.

“I thought maybe someone was drunk and came into the house by accident.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I thought maybe it was a mistake but I was totally in shock.”

Chief Inspector Michael Williamson who said his outfit is investigating the incident urged homeowners to take security seriously.

“Officers are continuing with enquiries after break-ins to properties in Willowbank Brae in Dunfermline on Friday, 19 March.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind homeowners of the importance of home security and I would ask that anyone who has any information regarding these crimes to contact 101, quoting 0393 of 19 March,” Williamson said.