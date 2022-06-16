RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ogun worshippers to rain curses on Ondo church onslaught

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Ogun worshippers in Ondo would today rain curses on the assailants that unleashed mayhem on Catholic members in the state earlier this month (June 2022).

Ogun worshippers to rain curses on Ondo church onslaught
Ogun worshippers to rain curses on Ondo church onslaught

Traditional worshippers in Ondo would today (Thursday, June 16, 2022), gather together to rain curses on those that perpetrated the killing of dozens of Christians at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owaluwa, in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

It would be recalled that on Sunday, June 5, some gunmen invaded the church to rain terror on worshippers in attendance.

The attack led to the untimely death of no less than 40 persons, and several others nursing various degrees of injuries.

Announcing that Ogun worshippers would invoke the god of iron on the assailants, the Special Assistant on Media to the Olowo of Owo, Sam Adewale assured that movements would not be restricted.

While maintaining that the gruesome killings of the worshippers necessitated the invocation of the god of iron’s curses on the perpetrators, Adewale said a prior notice had previously been issued.

His words: “A prior notice was released concerning the planned invocation of ‘god of Iron’ (Ogun) curses on perpetrators of the attack on the Catholic Church in Owo a few days ago.

“I am directed to inform the general public that, though, the traditional step being taken by worried stakeholders in the community, concerns all and sundry in the land, which hitherto require the cooperation of everybody.

“But this scheduled traditional step for tomorrow, does not in any way disturb the normal daily routine of inhabitants and visitors alike in the ancient town, as there would be no restrictions to human and vehicular movements.”

He appealed to the state residents to remain calm, as the traditional event wasn’t designed to harm them.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

33 passengers escape deaths as Overland aircraft’s engine catches fire mid-air

33 passengers escape deaths as Overland aircraft’s engine catches fire mid-air

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

NBA releases official list of candidates for national election

NBA releases official list of candidates for national election

Peter Obi’s campaign online is fueled by frustration and hope [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Peter Obi’s campaign online is fueled by frustration and hope [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

ASUU issue is more complicated than Nigerians think – Lai Mohammed

ASUU issue is more complicated than Nigerians think – Lai Mohammed

Yobe senatorial candidate who refused to step down for Lawan eyes senate presidency

Yobe senatorial candidate who refused to step down for Lawan eyes senate presidency

Fuel subsidy: Nigeria struggling to service debt – Zainab Ahmed

Fuel subsidy: Nigeria struggling to service debt – Zainab Ahmed

Trending

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

Sex worker burnt alive after customer found Quran in her room

Sex worker

How Hydrocephalus survivor coped with discrimination to strengthen her mental health

Funto Oguntiloye

Tragedy in Imo as 5 family members die, others unconscious

Tragedy in Imo as 5 family members die, others unconscious