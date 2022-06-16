Ogun worshippers to rain curses on Ondo church onslaught

It would be recalled that on Sunday, June 5, some gunmen invaded the church to rain terror on worshippers in attendance.

The attack led to the untimely death of no less than 40 persons, and several others nursing various degrees of injuries.

Announcing that Ogun worshippers would invoke the god of iron on the assailants, the Special Assistant on Media to the Olowo of Owo, Sam Adewale assured that movements would not be restricted.

While maintaining that the gruesome killings of the worshippers necessitated the invocation of the god of iron’s curses on the perpetrators, Adewale said a prior notice had previously been issued.

His words: “A prior notice was released concerning the planned invocation of ‘god of Iron’ (Ogun) curses on perpetrators of the attack on the Catholic Church in Owo a few days ago.

“I am directed to inform the general public that, though, the traditional step being taken by worried stakeholders in the community, concerns all and sundry in the land, which hitherto require the cooperation of everybody.

“But this scheduled traditional step for tomorrow, does not in any way disturb the normal daily routine of inhabitants and visitors alike in the ancient town, as there would be no restrictions to human and vehicular movements.”