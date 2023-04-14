Ogun residents raise alarm after flood sweeps away bridge

It was gathered that the bridge, which had been showing signs of distress for a long time finally collapsed during a downpour witnessed in the area on Monday, April 10, 2023.

The residents who had no alternative routes to access their homes reportedly put a long iron rod across the river to replace the destroyed bridge.

While some of the residents were seen struggling to cross to the other side using the makeshift bridge, others were too scared to take the risk.

According to a resident, who identified herself simply as Shade, some parents no longer allow their children to take the route unaccompanied for fear of falling into the river.

Her words: “Parents in this area have already stopped their children from passing the part of the bridge even before its current state. Many of us are not surprised the bridge was washed off on Monday. Having access to the main road has now become a tall order as motorcycle riders have now increased their fare.

“Just last week, commercial vehicles were still plying this route. But now, the bridge has become impassable for vehicles and motorcycles. Others, as you can see, who still choose to pass the road will have to do so one after the other.”