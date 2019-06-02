Police operatives in Ogun state have reportedly uncovered alleged plans by some miscreants to unleash violence on the residents of the state.

The attack according to the police would be carried out under the cover of some transport unions in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital on Saturday, July 1, 2019.

The statement reads, “As an organisation that is constitutionally saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property, the command will not fold its arms while some few miscreants will be making life difficult for law abiding citizens of the state.

“In view of this, members of various transport unions and other associations are hereby warned to desist from any act capable of undermining the peace of the state, as any act of thuggery, hooliganism and brigandage will be viewed with all seriousness and the perpetrators will have the law enforcement agencies to contend with.

“The command believes that every union and association has rules and regulations guiding the activities of members.

“Therefore, aggrieved members of any of the unions should channel their grievances through the laid down procedures rather than taking the law into their hands as doing so will definitively be counter-productive.

“All our DPOs, area commanders as well as our special units have been directed by the Commissioner of Police Bashir Makama to decisively deal with any troublemaker in the state.”

You'll recall that the state police command recently arrested a 31-yr-old man, Oluwaseun Fakoyejo with arms and ammunition at the venue of the inauguration ceremony of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to Punch, the suspect was arrested at the main bowl of MKO Abiola Stadium venue of the inauguration ceremony during the inauguration ceremoney.