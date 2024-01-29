ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ogun Police rescue 9 abducted Lagos PDP members, 1 dead

News Agency Of Nigeria

The abductees were freed early on January 29 after four days in captivity.

Ogun Police rescue 9 abducted Lagos PDP members, 1 dead [Punch]
Ogun Police rescue 9 abducted Lagos PDP members, 1 dead [Punch]

Recommended articles

Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed the release at a news briefing in Abeokuta on Monday. Alamutu named Phillip Aivoji, Chairman of PDP in Lagos among those freed, regretting, however, that one of the abductees, Bilikisu Kazeem, lost his life during an exchange of gunfire between police and the hoodlums.

Alamutu said that the abductees were freed early on January 29 after four days in captivity. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Aivoji and nine others were kidnapped on their way back from Ibadan around the Ogere axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after attending a PDP meeting in Ibadan.

The police commissioner said that he was not aware of any ransom being paid to the hoodlums before the release of the PDP chieftains. The police had, on Saturday, claimed in a statement issued on behalf of the command by Omolola Odutola, the Public Relations Officer, that its operatives were making concerted efforts to free the kidnapped PDP officials unhurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alamutu commiserated with the family of the 37-year-old Bilikisu Kazeem who died as a result of the bullet wound he sustained during the incident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina Governor's wife provides free drugs, support to 12,202 sickle cell patients

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

Tinubu not a magician…Cabals want to frustrate his economic policies —  Uzodimma

Tinubu not a magician…Cabals want to frustrate his economic policies —  Uzodimma

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers

Governor Idris approves ₦27.5 million for Law school fees of 38 indigenes

Governor Idris approves ₦27.5 million for Law school fees of 38 indigenes

Legal Aid Council resolves 465 cases in 2023, aims to expand services in 2024

Legal Aid Council resolves 465 cases in 2023, aims to expand services in 2024

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man in handcuffs

Police arrest tailor for forcibly shaving apprentice's private parts

Fire destroys ₦150 million worth of goods at Damaturu GSM market, Yobe

Fire destroys ₦150 million worth of goods at Damaturu GSM market, Yobe

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects [Naijaloaded]

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects

They have been charged to court [Punch]

Lagos couple fakes kidnap to extort ₦5 million from relatives