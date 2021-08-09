Andred Beita, reported to be a Swiss national, was abducted alongside his driver, identified as Ifeanyi, along Ibese-Itori Road in Ogun State on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

The hostages were taken after a gunfight between the kidnappers and the Police escort of the expat, reportedly an employee of Olabel Farms.

Spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said two of the kidnappers were killed in the gunfight, and an AK-47 rifle recovered with nine rounds of ammunition.

"We could not engage them further because the kidnappers were using the abducted victims as human shields and we didn't want to injure them.

"We've mobilised our men to rescue them," he told Pulse on Monday, August 9.

Kidnapping people in exchange for ransom has especially escalated all over Nigeria over the past few years.

Over 2,300 people were reportedly kidnapped across the country between January and June 2021, with 237 people losing their lives in kidnap attempts.