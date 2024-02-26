ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ogun police arrest 9 cultists in hideouts raids

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were arrested from their hideouts in separate raids in Ogun State.

The separate raids occurred in the Ita-Oshin and Mile 2 areas of Abeokuta [Punch]
The separate raids occurred in the Ita-Oshin and Mile 2 areas of Abeokuta [Punch]

Recommended articles

The separate raids occurred in the Ita-Oshin and Mile 2 areas of Abeokuta on Thursday, February 22, and Friday, February 23, 2024, respectively.

It was gathered that while eight suspected cultists and robbers were nabbed in Ita-Oshin on Friday, only one member of the suspected criminal groups was arrested in the Mile 2 area of the state in a separate raid on Thursday.

Disclosing the identities of the suspects, the police named them as; Odeyewu Samuel, Sola Adebiyu, Adeshina Michael, Segun Taiwo, and Jimoh Ibrahim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are; Agwu Orji, Hamzat Bulama, John Jeremiah, and Quadri Raheem among the suspects.

All the suspects were reportedly arrested in Ita-Oshin except Raheem, who was apprehended in the Mile 2 area of Ogun State.

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutolta, who disclosed this development, noted that the arrest stemmed from “the harvest of suspected criminals following an intelligence raid on criminal hideouts. Some of them are suspected receivers of stolen items, among other social vices.”

It was further learned that the police raid in Ita-Oshin was conducted by police operatives along with the local hunters and members of the local vigilantes.

Odutola noted that the joint security efforts led the officers to the “notorious blackspot and criminal rendezvous behind the Ita-Oshin motor park. The place is known for being the home of cultists and other notorious criminal hideouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspects were also notorious for resisting arrest. Mobile phones suspected to have been stolen were recovered from them. When our men asked them for their identification at the time of the arrest, none of them could give a satisfactory answer.

“These suspects are also known for always disturbing the peace in the area. The investigation is ongoing. Those culpable will be charged in court.”

The police spokesperson added that a stop-and-search operation was ongoing to arrest more criminals in the area.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 Zamfara lawmakers suspended for breaking into Assembly office, conducting illegal sitting

8 Zamfara lawmakers suspended for breaking into Assembly office, conducting illegal sitting

See yourselves as God’s representative on earth - CJN tells new justices

See yourselves as God’s representative on earth - CJN tells new justices

67% of candidates pass NECO's 2023 SSCE - here's how to check your result

67% of candidates pass NECO's 2023 SSCE - here's how to check your result

If Govt fails to pay 40% peculiar allowance, we'll go on indefinite strike - Ogun JUSUN

If Govt fails to pay 40% peculiar allowance, we'll go on indefinite strike - Ogun JUSUN

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest

Good sex is very key to a successful marriage - US President Joe Biden

Good sex is very key to a successful marriage - US President Joe Biden

Nigerian Students report Dangote to Tinubu citing diversion of CTIN funds

Nigerian Students report Dangote to Tinubu citing diversion of CTIN funds

Widow of murdered Haitian President charged in connection with his killing

Widow of murdered Haitian President charged in connection with his killing

Wike says nothing will stop him from turning Abuja into a smart city

Wike says nothing will stop him from turning Abuja into a smart city

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Investigation is ongoing [Daily Trust]

Gunmen kill man, kidnap wife after invading family house in Plateau

NDLEA seizes large quantities of illicit drugs in Ondo, Edo, FCT raids [Ships & Ports]

NDLEA seizes large quantities of illicit drugs in Ondo, Edo, FCT raids

The pastor has been arrested, and investigation is ongoing [Punch]

65-year-old pastor defiles 9-year-old girl in his apartment in Ogun

Image of a Lagos bus stop used for illustrative purpose [Unsplash/Dami Akinbode]

Woman unexpectedly gives birth to baby boy at Lagos bus stop