Ogun police arrest 2 pupils for setting primary school on fire

Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday.

Odutola explained that the minors, aged six and nine, reportedly gained access to one of the unlocked classrooms at Community Primary School, Isheri Olofin, on Sunday and set fire to books left behind by teachers and pupils. The PPRO noted that the incident was reported to the police by a Chief in the community.

Odutola said upon receiving the report, the Anti-Crime and Detectives Unit of the police visited the scene and brought the alleged children to the police station for interrogation.

ADVERTISEMENT