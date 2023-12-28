ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun man commits suicide after complaining about depression

Damilare Famuyiwa

His face was reportedly always looking worried, tired, and depressed.

The man’s body was discovered with a bottle of insecticide next to it [Daily Post Nigeria]
Busayo was said to have consumed insecticide in the early hours of Sunday, December 24, 2023, and gave up the ghost thereafter.

Prior to this unfortunate incident, the deceased had reportedly earlier told one of his sisters that he was depressed.

He was always sad and there were days I tried to ask what happened to him but he never spoke up. His face was always looking worried, tired, and depressed. He was such a nice man and I did not expect him to do something like that to himself.

“Everyone is going through their phases in life but only if I could turn back the hands of time, I would have advised him to speak up instead of holding the pains and worries to himself. I guess the suicide is a result of keeping too much inside. May his soul rest in gentle and perfect peace,” an eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, was quoted as saying.

Another source, who identified herself as Bola stated that Busayo killed himself soon after starting work at a Chinese company, adding that a bottle of Sniper was discovered next to his lifeless body.

She said “The deceased was said to have confided in one of his sisters in whose apartment his lifeless body was found that he was fed up with life. The sister was said to have taken the statement with a pinch of salt because it was made shortly before he secured a job at a Chinese company in the area. I wish he had spoken up earlier. It would have been better and I am sure he would not have killed himself. I wish his soul gentle and perfect peace.”

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said the corpse would be taken to Sagamu General Hospital for a medical examination.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

