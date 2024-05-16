Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate

The spokesperson of the NCoS, Olayinka Odukoya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abeokuta on Thursday while responding to the enquiry on whether inmates are permitted to use cell phones while in custody..

NAN reports that a Lagos-based businesswoman, Grace Ogunrinde, on Tuesday, accused an inmate, Ismalia Amaduli of allegedly defrauding her to the tune of ₦700,000.

“The inmate, Amaduli, was remanded at Ibara Correctional Custodial Centre in Abeokuta,” he said.

Odukoya described the reports currently circulating in the media that NCoS has kicked – off investigations as unverified.