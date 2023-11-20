Ogun FRSC urges motorists to prioritise safety to prevent crashes during Yuletide

The FRSC Unit Commander, Akeem Ganiyu, made the appeal during a news briefing to commemorate the Road Traffic Crashes Remembrance Day on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganiyu spoke against the backdrop of this year’s ember months’ campaign, with the theme: Speed kills but Thrills: Avoid loading and drive responsively.”

He said that the event was aimed at remembering all those who had been killed and those who had sustained serious injuries on the roads. According to him, the event, celebrated from November 15 to November 20, comprise Africa Road Safety Day and World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Ganiyu outlined some of the activities for this year’s celebration to include a visit to NUPENG mosque and toll-gate, Ota, on November 17 to pass the FRSC Corps Marshal’s message to the congregation.

He added that the FRSC personnel also visited on St. Shilloh on November 18, where they sympathised with the victims of road crashes at the accident and emergency ward, with donation of toiletries and other items.

