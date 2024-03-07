ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ogun FRSC calls for warning signs installation on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC official urged that the signs should be installed to caution motorists ahead of any danger in order to save lives and property.

Ogun FRSC calls for warning signs installation on Lagos-Ibadan expressway (TheGuardianNG)
Ogun FRSC calls for warning signs installation on Lagos-Ibadan expressway (TheGuardianNG)

Recommended articles

Anthony Uga, FRSC’s Ogun Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Thursday in Ota that, since construction works had been completed on the road, warning signs were necessary.

“These signs have not been installed to caution motorists ahead of any danger in order to save lives and property.

“But there is the need for Controller of Works to urgently install necessary warning signs and other advance warning signs along the expressway to stem excessive speeding which had been major causes of road crashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will enable motorists to know where to exercise patience and reduce speed ahead of any eventuality that can lead to tragedy,” he said.

Uga assured that the FRSC would sustain motorised patrols along the highway to ensure sanity. The sector commander also said they would carry out public enlightenment programmes at various motor parks to sensitise drivers to the need to curb speeding and over-loading.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

He was stabbed in the presence of his children [Punch]

Unknown assailants trail photographer to his apartment, stab him to death

The fire spread to 10 rooms in the compound [iReporter]

3-year-old boy burns to death in candle-caused building fire

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items