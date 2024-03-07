Ogun FRSC calls for warning signs installation on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Anthony Uga, FRSC’s Ogun Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Thursday in Ota that, since construction works had been completed on the road, warning signs were necessary.

“These signs have not been installed to caution motorists ahead of any danger in order to save lives and property.

“But there is the need for Controller of Works to urgently install necessary warning signs and other advance warning signs along the expressway to stem excessive speeding which had been major causes of road crashes.

“This will enable motorists to know where to exercise patience and reduce speed ahead of any eventuality that can lead to tragedy,” he said.