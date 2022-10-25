Ogun angry mob lynches Air Force officer to death in reprisal attack

Trouble started when some soldiers from Badagry, Lagos, invaded Owode-Idi-Iroko, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The soldiers, according to multiple reports, invaded the community in search of contraband.

In the process of their search, the military officers shot dead a resident of the area, Saheed Egusi, while reportedly challenging the soldiers for dragging his elder brother.

“The soldiers said they were from Badagry. This is not their first time of coming here. We were surprised that soldiers would come to seize bags of rice instead of Customs men.

“They came and started beating people. The person that was killed was the younger brother of the person that was beaten; he wasn’t the owner of the goods; he was asking them to take it easy.

“So, as the soldiers were going, he also took his car and went his way. So, the leader of the soldiers told his guys to shoot Egusi, and the soldiers shot him in the forehead.

“His brother is in the hospital because he was injured.

“The boy that was killed, I am like a street brother to him; he was a good boy,” an eyewitness stated.

The incident, however, took another turn, sighted the Air Force officer, who was driving along the road alone.

The innocent military man was reportedly dragged out of his car, and lynched to death.