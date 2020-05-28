The 38-year-old Kankam shot to death the 31-year-old the underground musician popularly known as Trillionaire whose two years' tenancy agreement was to expire on May 24, 2020 after warning him not to spend even a day after the expiration of his tenancy.

He killed him on Monday, May 25 with an AK47 rifle he claimed a police officer had given him, arguing his action was in self defence.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview on Accra based Peace FM, DSP George Asare, the Mile 7 District Police Command disclosed that Victor Stephen Nana Kankam (landlord) amongst other issues had an unhealthy relationship with the deceased, Yen.com reports.

"Information reaching us is that the landlord is a womanizer. Another lady also confirmed that indeed, he is into lots of women. The landlord told the tenant that he likes a certain woman who he was very 'free' with, so he (the deceased) should 'link' him to the girl," DSP George Asare stated.

According to DSP George Asare, although the deceased succeeded in striking a romantic relationship between his landlord and the said lady, he allegedly conspired with her to milk the landlord, making him habour some bitterness towards him.

"The deceased agreed to connect the two of them, and the girl, with assistance from the deceased spent lots of the landlord's money," DSP Asare added.

From the disclosure by DSP George Asare, it appears the accused committed the murder more as a result of a remote bitterness rather than merely a disagreement over rent.