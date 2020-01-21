The decomposing body of abducted owner of Fireman Generator, Chief Ignatius Odunukwe, has been found in a bush in the Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos.

Odunukwe who had been missing since November of 2019, was found dead after his kidnappers turned killers, led policemen to where they dumped his body.

On arriving where the deceased's body was dumped, policemen recovered the dismembered body in a sack, after which the remains where evacuated to Havana Hospital in Surulere.

How Odunukwe was deceived

PM News reports that Odunukwe's killers had posed to him that they wanted to buy his Abuja property which was valued at N900 million.

After meeting with the deceased, they all agreed to meet again in order to conclude the transaction for the supposed purchase of the real estate property. Instead, he was said to have been kidnapped.

Several weeks after his abduction, Odunukwe was found dismembered, chopped into pieces, with his body decomposing.

Suspects confession

In a video made available to the public, the policemen who said they were acting on the directives of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, Ahmed Iliyasu, took the suspects to identify the already decomposing body inside a bag.

The suspects who identified themselves as Arinze, Solomon, Cletus and Daniel Ibeaju, took turns to confirm that the body in the bag belongs to the missing businessman, who they killed and dumped inside the Ajah bush.

In the video, one of the policemen explained, “This is the gruesome murder of Chief Ignatius Odunukwe. This act was planned and hatched by a gang led by Daniel from Enugu State. It is very unfortunate. The AIG Ahmed Ilyasu has directed us to recover this corpse and take it down to the hospital. The investigation will continue and the outcome will be made known to the public.”

The policeman later called on the medical personnel who were at the scene with their ambulance, to evacuate the decomposing body to the mortuary.