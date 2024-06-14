ADVERTISEMENT
Occupants escape unhurt as fire guts twin duplex in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the occupants of the duplex were evacuated safely and no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Occupants escape unhurt as fire guts twin duplex in Lagos/Illustration
Occupants escape unhurt as fire guts twin duplex in Lagos/Illustration

This is contained in a statement by LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Osanyintolu said the incident occurred at No. 16, Alhaji Jubril Street Magodo Phase II.

He added that the agency responded swiftly to the incident area after a distress call was made via the state’s Toll-Free Emergency numbers 767 and 112.

The agency’s response team from the Command and Control Centre at Alausa arrived at the twin-duplex where the incident occurred at 08.02hrs.

“Upon arrival of the team, it was discovered that the fire started at approximately 7.05 a.m. and quickly spread from the main duplex consisting of about five rooms.

“The fire then escalated through the roof to the other wing of the duplex, which consisted of about three bedrooms and a living room.

“After thorough investigations, it was discovered that the cause of the fire was as a result of an electrical surge from the air conditioner unit in one of the rooms in the main duplex,” he said.

“The fire was extinguished by the joint efforts of the LASEMA’s Response Team and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, which responded promptly to the emergency call.

“The duplex suffered significant damage, leaving the roofing and interiors seriously affected.

“The inferno was quickly curtailed from spreading to surrounding and adjacent buildings.

“The contents of the duplex, including furniture and personal belongings, were salvaged by the quick response of the response unit,” he said.

He added that the fire service department extinguished the fire and ensured the safety of the occupants.

“The inferno has been successfully put out.

“However, while dampening down was ongoing, one of the firefighters fell from the ceiling, but was quickly rescued and attended to by the Lagos State Ambulance Service officials at the incident scene,” he said.

He said that the LASEMA response team and the fire services were in attendance to put off the fire, adding that the operation had been concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

