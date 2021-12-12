RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Obaseki gifts house, N1m to outstanding teacher in Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki has rewarded a Biology teacher in the state, Mrs Benedicta Idele with a house and N1m prize.

Governor Godwin Obaseki and Mrs Benedicta Idele. (PM News)
Idele recently emerged as first runner-up in the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year Award.

Obaseki announced the gifts while receiving the teacher, who was on a courtesy visit to his office.

The governor said, “We cherish what you have done, and as a state, your efforts will not go unrecognized.

“A couple of years ago, another teacher won a similar award and as a government, we gifted her a house; that tradition has been established and you will also get one.

“That will be in addition to the sum of N1 million.

“You have excelled and are now on our radar; we expect that you will do more.

“You will be one of those teachers who will provide leadership for our EDOBEST 2.0.”

Idele is a biology teacher at Asoro Grammar School, Egor Local Government Area of the state.

