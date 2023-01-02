O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Donates relief items to Elem-Sangama flood victims

Pulse Nigeria

The relief items included food, toiletries, medication, treated mosquito nets and wrappers. The Foundation’s medical team also attended to people with health challenges.

Dr Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, said the intervention after the earlier one in Akinima, Ahoada West Local Government in November was fulfilling her promise to stand by Nigerians affected by the catastrophe.

“After the Akinima event, I stated that the O.B. Lulu-Briggs remains committed to caring for the under-served through interventions that have an immediate impact; we will provide humanitarian relief to Nigerians when disasters like the flood emergency occur. We are in Elem-Sangama to fulfil that promise, and we shall do more with the right strategic partnerships and collaborations,” she said.

Dr Lulu-Briggs added that the plight of families re-building from the disruptions caused by the floods on the remote island touched her.

“Our intervention coincides with the Christmas eason. Christmas is a season of giving by God. We recall that He gave his only begotten son to bring us peace and joy. We are doing as instructed by God by sharing what we have with our brothers and sisters in Elem-Sangama. We are His hands and legs. It is sour mandate to ensure that no natural occurrences stop anyone from experiencing the wonderful spiritual gift that brings us eternal life. And I call on other individuals and organisations who can afford it, to support underprivileged Nigerians and make them happy this Christmas.”

Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs further noted that efforts to build resilience, climate adaptation, and mitigation strategies must commence immediately as a matter of urgency in our communities. She said everyone must also play their part to ensure a safe and sustainable environment.

The Amayanabo, HRH Tamunobere D. Onisah JP, thanked the Foundation’s thoughtful intervention and Dr Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs for her kind gesture.

He said, “The people are delighted and thankful for this assistance. It is very timely. We will write her a letter of gratitude confirming that we received the consignment she graciously sent. I have also told my people that we must nurture this relationship between the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and us into the future. Nothing must come between us.”

One of the beneficiaries, Ere Mathew, praised the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for its kind gesture, noting that it will be a good Christmas for the community.

“You can say Christmas has come early for us in Elem- Sangama this year, despite our flooding experience. We never knew we would have cause for cheer this yuletide, but we now have through the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation. We appreciate this kind gesture and pray that the Foundation continues to grow in strength,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Gulu Ngo, spoke in the same vein, saying, “Thanks to the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, we will have a truly merry Christmas. We would have called you a joker if you had told us last week that an organisation would come bearing such needed materials, including food and medication. But this is happening, and the whole community is joyful. We couldn’t have wished for more. Thank you, O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation; we are grateful,” she said.

In November, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation distributed relief items worth N60 million to 2,000 families displaced by flood in Akinima, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State. The relief items, including food, toiletries, medication, treated mosquito nets and wrappers, were received with gratitude and joy. The medical team that accompanied staff and volunteers also attended to over 700 patients.

