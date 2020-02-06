Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, has handed over Monday Omo-Etan, a lecturer to the police, for sexually harassing a female student of the school.

According to a statement released by OAU Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olanrewaju, Omo-Etan was suspended and handed over to the police afterwards for further investigation.

The statement read, “Less than three weeks after the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, expressed its zero tolerance against sexual harassment by investigating and suspending a lecturer of the Department of International Relations, Mr Olabisi Olaleye, the university has suspended a worker of the OAU Centre for Distance Learning for sexually molesting a 19-year-old female student.

“The university has also handed over the tutor, Mr Monday Omo-Etan, to the police."

The university management however reinstated its commitment to the total eradication of any form of sexual harassment, molestation or other social vices.

Recall that a few days ago, a lecturer of the university, Olabisi Olaleye, was accused of sexual harassment.

As earlier reported, Olaleye had failed one Motunrayo Afolayan, a 400-level student of the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Business Administration, OAU, for allegedly refusing to have sex with him.