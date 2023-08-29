ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

OAU denies banning skimpy dresses, tattoos, dreadlocks for students

Damilare Famuyiwa

The university said the authors of the trending circular were deliberately mischievous and disruptive.

OAU - Obafemi Awolowo University Main gate (The Nation)
OAU - Obafemi Awolowo University Main gate (The Nation)

Recommended articles

In a circular that went viral on social media on Monday, August 28, 2023, OAU reportedly asked students to desist from wearing anything covering their faces and also banned opposite-sex students from sitting on each other’s lap.

The school management was quoted as saying sexually provocative dresses would no longer be allowed on the campus.

The circular also noted the university’s ban on sagging of trousers or knickers for males and females, hair braiding for males, nose, mouth, eye or extra rings, crop/jump tops, unconventional wearing of caps, tattoo/indelible markings for males, multi-coloured braid for females, haircuts with inscriptions, T-shirts with obscene inscriptions depicting immorality, hooliganism, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

It allegedly vowed that heavy make-up, rumpled and dirty clothes, and hair braiding or weaving by male students would no longer be tolerated on the campus.

According to the circular, violators of any of the dress codes would be rusticated from the school for one semester while in addition, any student found with coloured hairstyles, hair braiding for males, or spangled hairstyles for males would be rusticated for two semesters.

The university has now distanced itself from the circular, noting that the dress code will not be implemented. In a statement, the school said the document was not officially released by the appropriate authorities.

"Though such a decision was being considered, the management would avoid whatever could portray the university in a bad light and bring it on a collision course with any of its different stakeholders," the university said.

OAU advised students, parents, guardians and all other members of the public to disregard the information in the circular.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Judiciary critical to fight against corruption in Nigeria - AGF

Judiciary critical to fight against corruption in Nigeria - AGF

Australian doctors extracts live parasitic worm in woman’s brain

Australian doctors extracts live parasitic worm in woman’s brain

NLC condemns unlawful invasion of NURTW National Secretariat

NLC condemns unlawful invasion of NURTW National Secretariat

HND top-up for HND holders interested in pursuing academic career - NBTE

HND top-up for HND holders interested in pursuing academic career - NBTE

FCT will reintroduce monthly sanitation to keep Abuja city clean - Wike

FCT will reintroduce monthly sanitation to keep Abuja city clean - Wike

Publish forensic report on NDDC - Niger Delta women leaders urges Tinubu

Publish forensic report on NDDC - Niger Delta women leaders urges Tinubu

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency

FCT considering transportation, food with ₦5bn palliative - Minister

FCT considering transportation, food with ₦5bn palliative - Minister

Access Pensions surpasses ₦‎1 trillion AUM milestone

Access Pensions surpasses ₦‎1 trillion AUM milestone

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster (video)

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff (video)

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

Plumber confesses to killing girlfriend, having sex with corpse before burying it secretly

Police arrest 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa/Illustration.

Police arrest 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa