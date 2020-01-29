The late Mukaila, who was said to have a shop close to the NYSC Secretariat in Osogbo, was reportedly killed after he closed at about 11pm.

It was gathered that the armed robbers, after shooting him on the head, took his bag containing cash, POS machine, recharge cards and bunch of keys, and ran away on a motorcycle.

According to NAN, the NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Nike Okundaye confirmed the killing in a telephone interview.

ALSO READ: Police arrest housewife for allegedly stabbing husband to death in Katsina

Okundaye said that NYSC management had paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

She said the deceased would be buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rites

Okundaye, who described the killing of the corps member as barbaric, said the NYSC headquarters had also been informed about the incident.