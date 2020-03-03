A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member identified as Amaka Asikaogu, has been found dead in a hotel room in Abuja.

The Sun reports that the corps member was found lifeless a few days to her Passing Out Parade (POP), after she met with her male companion in the hotel.

It was gathered that the deceased checked into the hotel, located at Wushishi street, off Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki, Abuja, alongside the man whose identity is still unknown, on Friday, February 28, 2020, after which they both ordered for food and drinks.

Shortly after they were served the order as requested, the man was said to have left the hotel leaving Asikaogu alone in the room.

A staff member of the hotel who saw the man when he was leaving, reportedly asked about Asikaogu who accompanied him, and he assured her that she was fine and resting in room.

The hotel workers were said to have called the room to confirm if Asikaogu was truly fine as the man claimed. The late Amaka picked the call and confirmed that she was fine.

Asikaogu was reported to have been alone in the room till the following day.

“When it was time for her to check out, Amaka was not seen, so we made calls to her room, but no answer. Curiously, we forced the room open and found Amaka, but she was lifeless," one of the hotel staff was quoted as saying.

Speaking on the incident, C.Y. Asikaogu, the deceased's father, said he's yet to get the details of what led to his daughter's death.

“I will be in Abuja on Monday so that I can get full details of what happened. The available information is still sketchy. I will get more details myself when I get to Abuja,” he said .

Federal Capital Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anjuguri Manza, confirmed the incident, saying the police has been in touch with NYSC to ascertain the true identity of the deceased.