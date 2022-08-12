RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NYSC member bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday convicted one Christopher Adetuberu, a National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) member serving in Ogbomosho, Oyo state, for offences bordering over internet fraud.

NYSC member bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud
NYSC member bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction.

Read Also

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ibrahim Yusuf said that Adetuberu, 28, was found guilty of the two-count of cyber-crime preferred against him.

Yusuf sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with N200,000 as option of fine, adding that his conviction would serve as a deterrent to others.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of a 3-bedroom flat acquired with the proceeds of the illegal activities.

Other items forfeited include a lexus car, different brands of cellphones, a laptop, as well as the sum N921, 535.49 found in his bank account to the Federal Government.

Adetuberu, an indigene of Ilesha, Ilesha West Local Government Area of Osun was arrested at Ogele area of Eyenkorin, Ilorin.

The convict had in the course of investigation revealed that he ventured into ‘Yahoo Yahoo Business’ in 2016 and had among other things built a house with the proceeds of the illegal activities.

In a related development, Yusuf has sentenced a 30-year-old aluminum fabricator, Saheed Olayiwola to six months custodial imprisonment at the Correctional Centre in Ilorin

Olayiwola, who hails from Olorunda Local Government Area, Osogbo, Osun was sentenced without option of fine for acting as ‘loader’ to co-fraudsters.

The court also ordered forfeiture of the Toyota Camry car recovered at the point of his arrest, his cellphone and a laptop, which are instruments of the illegal activities to the Federal Government.

Yusuf, in his judgement, said that the defendant was found guilty of one-count charge of possessing funds which he knew to be proceeds of unlawful activities preferred against him by the anti-graft agency.

The judge said that he found merit in the prosecution’s case, adding that that the admittance of guilt by the defendant was enough evidence to convict him.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Colleges of education lecturers suspend 60-day strike

Colleges of education lecturers suspend 60-day strike

Soludo suspends LG chairman over wife’s death

Soludo suspends LG chairman over wife’s death

Labour Party names Charles Odigbo as Presidential campaign Communication Lead

Labour Party names Charles Odigbo as Presidential campaign Communication Lead

Lawyer begs Dangote, Otedola to pay ASUU's N1.1trn demand

Lawyer begs Dangote, Otedola to pay ASUU's N1.1trn demand

Details sketchy after Obi's meeting with Mimiko

Details sketchy after Obi's meeting with Mimiko

EFCC to prosecute 3 persons for altering presidential pardon list

EFCC to prosecute 3 persons for altering presidential pardon list

Tears flow as soldiers killed by terrorists buried

Tears flow as soldiers killed by terrorists buried

We have secured 1000 convictions on terrorism — Malami

We have secured 1000 convictions on terrorism — Malami

Falana demands law to force public officials to use govt-owned hospitals

Falana demands law to force public officials to use govt-owned hospitals

Trending

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Policemen arrested

Policemen caught on camera searching people’s phones arrested

File photo: Pregnant woman

Man beats pregnant wife to death for not cooking dinner before going to church

Hilda Asumani Embro

Ghanaian woman jailed 10 years for killing lover over grasscutter soup