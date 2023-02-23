ADVERTISEMENT
NURTW members intercept fake naira notes worth over N17m

Damilare Famuyiwa

The transport workers were said to have helped the police in arresting the suspects.

NURTW members intercept fake naira notes worth over N17m (PremiumTimes)
Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), on Sunday, January 29, 2023, assisted the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in intercepting three persons in Warrah town of Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State with N17 million fake Naira notes.

The suspects were identified as -Faruku Zubairu, Ibrahim Musa, and Salish Muhammed, all of Gungun Tawaye and Chupamini villages,Ngaski local government areas respectively.

Following the arrest of the suspects, the police paraded them at the headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

“On 29/01/2023,at about 0910hrs,police personnel attached to Warrah Police Station with the help of NURTW at Warrah motor park,arrested 3 persons in possession of currency notes worth the sum of N17,000,000,reasonably suspected to be counterfeit.

“The suspects are Faruku Zubairu, Ibrahim Musa and Salish Muhammed, all ‘m’ of Gungun Tawaye and Chupamini villages,Ngaski LGA respectively. Investigation has been completed and the suspects will soon be charged to court for prosecution,” the Commissioner of Police in Kebbi state, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, was quoted as saying.

In a similar development, operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ekiti, have arrested a man, identified as Celestine, who was found with counterfeited new N1,000 notes amounting to about N250,000.

Following his arrest, Celestine, who claimed he was an Anambra-born businessman, said he was heading from Lagos State, where he resides to Isanlu in Kogi State to buy kola nut and bitter kola when he was arrested with the fake new naira notes.

The suspect, who spoke at the Amotekun State headquarters, Ado Ekiti, where he was paraded with the money, said he never knew the money was fake notes.

