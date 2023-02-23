NURTW members intercept fake naira notes worth over N17m

The suspects were identified as -Faruku Zubairu, Ibrahim Musa, and Salish Muhammed, all of Gungun Tawaye and Chupamini villages,Ngaski local government areas respectively.

Following the arrest of the suspects, the police paraded them at the headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

“On 29/01/2023,at about 0910hrs,police personnel attached to Warrah Police Station with the help of NURTW at Warrah motor park,arrested 3 persons in possession of currency notes worth the sum of N17,000,000,reasonably suspected to be counterfeit.

“The suspects are Faruku Zubairu, Ibrahim Musa and Salish Muhammed, all ‘m’ of Gungun Tawaye and Chupamini villages,Ngaski LGA respectively. Investigation has been completed and the suspects will soon be charged to court for prosecution,” the Commissioner of Police in Kebbi state, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, was quoted as saying.

In a similar development, operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ekiti, have arrested a man, identified as Celestine, who was found with counterfeited new N1,000 notes amounting to about N250,000.

Following his arrest, Celestine, who claimed he was an Anambra-born businessman, said he was heading from Lagos State, where he resides to Isanlu in Kogi State to buy kola nut and bitter kola when he was arrested with the fake new naira notes.