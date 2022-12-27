Nursing mum seeks Justice after cultist shoot her husband d*ad

Narrating how the incident happened, Omawunmi, who’s a nursing mother recalled that her 35-year-old husband was murdered on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Makogi, Magboro area of Ogun State.

Oluwaseun, who resided at Ibafo, according to his wife, was asked by a friend, identified only as Femi, to intervene in a fight involving another friend at Magboro.

Her words: “On that day, one of my husband’s friends, Femi, called him in the morning that one of their friends, a lady, was being beaten somewhere at Magboro. Femi asked him to come over; my husband told him he was coming. When I heard, I told him not to go, and he listened and said he was going to church instead.

“He sent me on an errand to buy sachet water for him. Before I returned, I didn’t see him and my neighbours told me that he had already gone to church. I also went to church to verify if he was there. When I got there, I saw him.

“At church, he gave me some money to cook. I left for the house because I was not feeling fine. Before I came back from the market, one of the children brought my husband’s bible back home saying he had gone out. He said someone called my husband. I immediately called him and asked his whereabouts and he said he was at a naming ceremony. I believed him because he had informed me of his plan to go for that ceremony after church that same day. I told him I was going to meet him at the event.

“Around noon, a boy from our compound, Segun, told me that he heard that my husband was dead. I was shocked but I didn’t believe him. A friend of mine later came to meet me and we went to the house of one of his friends, AY. On getting there, we learnt that my husband left with him and two other friends.

“After some minutes, I saw a police van with a dead body. I immediately identified that it was my husband’s body. The police said it wasn’t him, but I insisted that it was my husband’s body because I recognised the clothes he wore. His body was taken to a mortuary.”