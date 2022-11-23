Nursing mother abandons her baby, commits s*icide in Abuja

The woman’s lifeless body alongside her child was found along Suuka Airport road, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The deceased was suspected to have consumed poison, as passers-by found an empty bottle of insecticide beside her corpse on Monday, November 21, 2022.

The baby’s cry, according to a resident in the area, who identified himself simply as Nnaji for security reasons, drew people’s attention.

“The corpse of a middle-aged woman was seen in a bush in our area on Monday evening. A two-year-old girl was sitting close to her crying.

“It was even her cry that attracted passers-by to the scene of the incident. We got there and found an empty bottle of insecticide by her side; her body smelt of the insecticide. She is not a known person in the area and no one knows what made her do this,” Nnaji was quoted as saying.

Confirming the incident, FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh said the woman’s corpse had been deposited in a morgue for autopsy, adding that the baby is in police custody.

“I can confirm to you that this case was reported at our division in Iddo. The corpse has been deposited at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital morgue.

“We cannot rush to the conclusion that she drank sniper, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the true cause of her death,” the police spokesperson stated.