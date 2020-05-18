In the video which has gone viral on social media, the unknown lady was seen in a nurse uniform twerking to a song.

But, in a condemnable statement, the NMC described the video as explicit and an affront to the noble nursing profession.

According to the Council, although the identity of the Nurse in question is not known yet, the issue has been referred to the Disciplinary Department for investigations to begin to identify the Nurse in question and proffer the needed sanctions on her.

Read the statement of the NMC below

NMC letter