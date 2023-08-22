ADVERTISEMENT
Nurse who killed 7 babies will spend rest of her life in prison

Damilare Famuyiwa

Letby intentionally overfed the babies with milk, poisoned them with insulin, or injected them with air.

Lucy Letby tried to kill six other babies [Mirror UK]
The 33-year-old lady was also convicted of trying to kill six other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

It was gathered that Letby intentionally overfed the babies with milk, poisoned them with insulin, or injected them with air while working as a nurse in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England.

Condemning her actions at Manchester Crown Court, Justice Gross said, "You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies.

"You deliberately harmed them intending to kill them. In your evidence, you said that hurting a baby is completely against everything that being a nurse is, as indeed it should be."

Listing her other offences, which included making inappropriate remarks after the deaths of the babies, Judge Gross handed her sentence which was "a whole life sentence for every offence."

"You will spend the rest of your life in prison," he said.

While Letby refused to appear in court, the families of the victims were present.

"Lucy Letby has destroyed our lives. The anger and the hatred I have towards her will never go away. It has destroyed me as a man and as a father," the father of two children who were murdered by Letby stated.

Condemning Letby for the crime, British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, described her as a coward, saying she could have looked into the faces of the families of her victims, and heard firsthand the impacts her horrendous crimes have on them.

