RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nurse hires 3 men to help kidnap 'stingy' husband for ransom

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect says her husband has not been given her money in a long while.

The nurse and her three co-conspirators have been arrested (image used for illustration)
The nurse and her three co-conspirators have been arrested (image used for illustration)

Police in Ogun State have arrested a housewife, Memunat Salaudeen, for allegedly conniving with three others to kidnap her husband for ransom.

Recommended articles

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abeokuta that the suspects were arrested on Monday on Papa/Itori Road.

They were arrested during a stop-and-search operation by a Federal Highway patrol team, led by Insp. Sunday Imohiosen.

DSP Oyeyemi said the patrol team accosted the trio of Olayinka Lawal, Asungba Nura, and Usman Oluwatoyin, while on a motorcycle and stopped them for a search because their looks aroused suspicion.

He explained that while searching the suspects, a cutlass and a new strong rope were recovered from them.

He added that the team quickly separated them and questioned them individually about their mission in the area.

The police spokesman said that the three suspects gave different answers to the questions asked, which he said further aroused the suspicion of the policemen.

"In the course of interrogation, the three of them confessed that it was one woman, who was later identified as Memunat that gave them N8,000 to buy a cutlass and a rope strong enough to tie a human being.

"They confessed that the woman who is a nurse at Ifo, also in Ogun State, asked them to hide somewhere on the road.

"The woman promised to lure her husband to the hideout where they would kidnap him and tie him with the rope and then ask for ransom.

"They further told the police that the woman said that the only way she could get money from her husband, whom she accused of being very stingy in spite of the fact that he has money was to kidnap him.

"The suspects were on their way to kidnap the man before they were arrested," DSP Oyeyemi said.

He said the woman was subsequently brought to the scene and on seeing the suspects, she admitted being the brain behind the scheme.

The police spokesman added that the woman told the police that her husband had not been given her money in a long while and that was why she decided to kidnap him to get money from him at all costs.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu demands punishment for anyone responsible for Ikoyi building collapse

Tinubu demands punishment for anyone responsible for Ikoyi building collapse

LASPPPA seals 67 buildings for code violations in Lagos

LASPPPA seals 67 buildings for code violations in Lagos

Invasion of Justice Odili's residence is impunity taken too far - Supreme Court

Invasion of Justice Odili's residence is impunity taken too far - Supreme Court

AGF office generates N1.41 billion revenue in 3 years

AGF office generates N1.41 billion revenue in 3 years

PDP demands unconditional release of people kidnapped in UniAbuja

PDP demands unconditional release of people kidnapped in UniAbuja

Collapsed Ikoyi building was approved for 21 storeys - LASG

Collapsed Ikoyi building was approved for 21 storeys - LASG

Imo Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker

Imo Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker

Nigeria needs $1.5 trillion to bridge infrastructure gap in 10 years - Buhari

Nigeria needs $1.5 trillion to bridge infrastructure gap in 10 years - Buhari

Court fixes date for PDP suit challenging Matawalle's APC defection

Court fixes date for PDP suit challenging Matawalle's APC defection

Trending

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

He promised to send me abroad if I conceal our sexual activities – NDC guru’s daughter tells court

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

The late Ing. Michael Asante

Headmistress sacks 16-year-old female student for having sex with the school's security guard

Headmistress sacks 16-year-old female student for having sex with the school's security guard