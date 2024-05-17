NSUK 400-level student rapes 100-level colleague while delivering food items

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Friday.

Nansel said that the suspect was arrested by police operatives attached to Agwan Lambu Division, close to the university, on May 9 for allegedly committing the act.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect travelled to the village where he and the victim come from.

“The victim’s parents gave the suspect some foodstuffs to give to the victim since they are both schooling in the same university.

“When he brought the food items, he called the victim to come over to his residence to collect them.

“On her arrival, the suspect lured her into his room and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her,” he said.