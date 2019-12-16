According to the organizers, there is a lot of emphasis placed on the urban communities in Nigeria while less attention is given to the rural areas in terms of talent hunt and development.

The maiden edition of the event took place at the Ikolaba Grammar School in Ibadan from the 9th to 12th December 2019 where over 500 senior students of the school participated in a four days extensive vocational training in Fashion design, Fashion Styling, Makeup Artistry, Photography, Crochets and Arts & Crafts.

The students were divided into various groups and at the end of the training each group presented their project work. Students who showed great potentials during the vocational training were offered internship positions with the facilitators in order to acquire further training in their prospective areas of interest. NSFDW will monitor these students closely and offer them all the necessary support during their trainings and upon completion they will be sponsored to showcase their skills at the Nigerian Student Fashion And Design Week event.

The facilitators; Modhan, Sisi Hannah Fashion Company, OTL Photography studio, A.Y Couture, Damask, Meenah Robics Signatures, Pearlz Touch, Style By Dolapo gave their best during the training.

The event was supported by Tosin Adesipe, Richard Badejo, Obinna Ifem and Akinlaja Ayofemi Panshack.

