NSCDC recovers 3 teenagers from alleged human trafficker in Kwara

According to the statement, the three children were recovered from Ajike at her residence in House B5, Cappa Street, Bacita, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

“One Agbaje Oluwafemi reported at the NSCDC Bacita Divisional Office, that his 18 years old daughter, Damilola Agbaje, was missing.

“Her whereabout had been unknown since January 18, and Damilola’s parents suspected Madam Modupe Bello, because she visited the parents few days earlier, begging them to release Damilola to her,” the spokesman said.

Afolabi said that detectives from the intelligence and investigations department swung into action and a raid was carried out at the suspect’s residence in Bacita where the three children were recovered.

He said that some photographs believed to be that of the children she had trafficked, within the age range of 13 to 18 years, were also recovered in her residence.

Afolabi said that during interrogation, the woman admitted to the fact that she used to be involved in human trafficking of children, in which the end users use them as housemaids and other strenuous labours.

He said that the suspect however denied knowing the whereabout of Damilola.