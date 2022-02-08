RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC recovers 3 teenagers from alleged human trafficker in Kwara

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara has arrested a 58-year-old woman, Modupe Ajike, over alleged involvement in human trafficking and child labour.

The suspects and the three kids in Ilorin on Monday. [NAN]
The suspects and the three kids in Ilorin on Monday. [NAN]

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Babawale Afolabi, the Spokesperson of the command, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ilorin.

Recommended articles

According to the statement, the three children were recovered from Ajike at her residence in House B5, Cappa Street, Bacita, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

“One Agbaje Oluwafemi reported at the NSCDC Bacita Divisional Office, that his 18 years old daughter, Damilola Agbaje, was missing.

“Her whereabout had been unknown since January 18, and Damilola’s parents suspected Madam Modupe Bello, because she visited the parents few days earlier, begging them to release Damilola to her,” the spokesman said.

Afolabi said that detectives from the intelligence and investigations department swung into action and a raid was carried out at the suspect’s residence in Bacita where the three children were recovered.

He said that some photographs believed to be that of the children she had trafficked, within the age range of 13 to 18 years, were also recovered in her residence.

Afolabi said that during interrogation, the woman admitted to the fact that she used to be involved in human trafficking of children, in which the end users use them as housemaids and other strenuous labours.

He said that the suspect however denied knowing the whereabout of Damilola.

“The State Commandant of NSCDC, Makinde Ayinla, has ordered that the matter be transferred to the Anti-human trafficking and illegal migration Unit of the corps, for proper investigations and further action to be taken,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How adulterated fuel caused petrol scarcity in Lagos [Pulse Explainer]

How adulterated fuel caused petrol scarcity in Lagos [Pulse Explainer]

Osun 2022: I didn’t walk out of PDP’s peace meeting- Ademola Adeleke

Osun 2022: I didn’t walk out of PDP’s peace meeting- Ademola Adeleke

Zamfara Assembly serves impeachment notice on Deputy Governor

Zamfara Assembly serves impeachment notice on Deputy Governor

Gunmen abduct Petrol Marketers Chairman, kill driver

Gunmen abduct Petrol Marketers Chairman, kill driver

NCDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections

NCDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections

Aviation workers suspend planned nationwide strike

Aviation workers suspend planned nationwide strike

Fuel scarcity to persist until depots restock - Marketers

Fuel scarcity to persist until depots restock - Marketers

Nollywood declares support for war against drugs

Nollywood declares support for war against drugs

ASUU announces readiness to embark on indefinite strike soon

ASUU announces readiness to embark on indefinite strike soon

Trending

Barbershop where curvy woman kisses customers before and during haircut (video)

Barbershop where customers are kissed

Man slaps girlfriend in shocking proposal stunt and she said 'yes' in tears (WATCH)

Man slaps girlfriend in shocking proposal stunt and she said yes (WATCH)

Inquest: Oromoni was taken to church, not hospital - Family doctor reveals

Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly bullied to death (Guardian)

Markaz proprietor, Sheikh Habeeb suffers stroke while delivering sermon in Ilorin

Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory,