Ebenabor Eweka, the State Commandant, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on his achievement since assumption of office in Akure on Sunday.

Eweka said that no government’s critical national infrastructure had been destroyed in the last three months.

He said that the recorded crimes range from sexual-based gender violence, herders/farmers cases, cultism and vandalism.

According to him, NSCDC has been working round the clock to arrest as many criminals as possible in relation to sexual-based gender violence and put them behind bar.

“On the issue of sexual-based gender violence in the state, about 20 cases had been recorded while three convictions made so far.

“The convicts are currently serving their jail terms in Owo and Ondo Prisons custody.

“We had about 12 cases as regards agro-ranger and herders crises where we keyed in as a mediator and many cases have been resolved amicably after herders paid the farmers compensation.

“On cultism, we have been able to make arrest in four cases and two are presently undergoing trial in the court.

“While in terms of vandalism, we were able to secure five cases with the help of the Nigeria Naval Base in Okitipupa because most of the cases were on high sea,’’ Eweka said.

He said that all the five cases were in the court with most of them at the final stage.

“Meanwhile, no government infrastructure has been damaged throughout this period because we are having intelligence network and physical operations to put them in shape,” he said.

Eweka noted that the NSCDC collaborated with other sister agencies to flush out criminals in the state.

He said that the command had identified a lot of black spots where criminals perpetrate crimes.

“One of the most popular black spots is Ogbese/Uso in Akure North Local Government.

“We have converted our outpost there to full scale division where we deployed officers mostly on intelligence to nab those that are actually causing mayhem in the area.

“Also, in Elegbeka area of Owo Local Government, our intelligent officers are on surveillance and monitoring the whole activities in the area with a view to flushing out criminal elements in the place,” he said.

He urged the people of the state to shun violence and embrace peace.

The commandant called on the people to join hands with all security agencies by seeing security business as everybody’s business.

“Let the people know that they are part and parcel of security.

“We are not spirits; we cannot do it alone. People should endeavour to give us credible information which we can process to achieve success,’’ Eweka said.