The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, on Friday paraded two suspects for allegedly involving in illegal mining.

The Commandant, Mr Iskil Makinde, at the parade in Lagos said the suspects: Tope Ajobiewe, 31, and Tolu Akiniyi, 30, were apprehended at Eleko in Ibeju Lekki, Local Government Area while excavating sand illegally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Mines Officer in Lagos State, Mr Ebere Korie , was present at the parade.

The commandant said that the suspects were caught in the illegal act on a land which the suspects claimed to be a private site.

According to Makinde, the suspects claimed that the site was a private property and denied the NSCDC Task Force on illegal mining from gaining access there.

“ However, the Task Force gained entrance ; only to discover a vast and a well-coordinated illegal mining operation which had been going on for quite sometime,” he said.

Makinde said that mining on any site without official licence from the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Mining Development is illegal.

He said that the NSCDC would no longer condone the activities of illegal miners in Lagos State.

Makinde said, “The corps smashed an illegal mining outfit in the Eleko area of Ibeju Lekki LGA of the state following a credible intelligence received by the NSCDC Task Force on Sept. 10.

“The Task Force was on compliance monitoring and enforcement in Epe area of the state.

“ The illegal mining site which is located in a well fenced premise with security gate was under lock as the Task force approached, apparently having received a tip off.

“The two suspects were arrested on site while their tippers and a pay loader also impounded ,” Makinde said.

Makinde, emphasising the negative impact of illegal mining said the activity used to lead to degradation of the environment .

He said that there are rules and regulations guiding mining in the state and that illegal mining would always cause health hazards .

The NSCDC boss said the suspects would face prosecution soon.

The Federal Mines Officer, Mr Ebere Korie, speaking at the parade said that mining is exclusively being regulated by the Federal Government and urged illegal miners to desist from illegal excavations.

He said, “No private individual or company must embark on any mining or excavation without obtaining mining licence from the Federal Government.”