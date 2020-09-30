A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the collision, which occurred around 8a.m. at Iyaafin area, resulted in an explosion.

“The two men on the motorcycle laden with petrol were on top speed and collided with the NSCDC officer on official bike.

“Fire however broke out and inflicted various degrees of burns on them.

“They were later rescued and taken to Badagry General Hospital where they were later referred to LASUTH for further treatment,” he said.

An official told NAN at Badagry General Hospital that the victims had been assigned an emergency ambulance to take them to LASUTH Gbagada for further treatment.