NSCDC declares 2 men wanted for attempted rape in Kwara

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.

According to the statement, the State Commandant, Iskil Makinde, received a report, that one Abdulahi Aisha, 18, of Gamoleji village, Lafiagi, was attacked by two Fulani men, who are now at large.

Afolabi further said that in an attempt to have canal knowledge of the lady, they attacked the girl with cutlass and left her with a deep cut, due to her stiff resistance to prevent them from raping her.

“Some people later came to rescue the lady, while the suspects ran away, leaving the lady in a pool of her blood,” Afolabi said.

He said that cows belonging to the two suspects were seized by the people and taken into custody by the Seriki Fulani of the Community and Dogo Baluji of Miyeti Allah.