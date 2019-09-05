The Adamawa State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Abdullahi Nuruddeen has confirmed the arrest of Nathan Yusuf, 37, for allegedly raping and impregnating a pupil.

Nuruddeen, in a news conference on Thursday in Yola, said that the suspect is a teacher at Namtari Primary School, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa.

”On Sept. 2, at around 2:30 pm, we arrested a suspect of rape in person of Nathan Yusuf, 37, who is a teacher at Gurel primary school Namtari Yola South.

“The suspect raped his primary pupil who is below 14 years of age and confessed to have given her codeine syrup before raping her,” Nurudden said.

He said as soon as they finished their investigation, the suspect would be charged to court.

Nuruddeen advised parents to be very vigilant and report any child abuse case to the authorities for appropriate actions.

Yusuf, during interview with newsmen confirmed to have committed the offense and blamed the devil for the ugly act.

He pledged to take full responsibility for his action, promising to take care of the baby after delivery.

Mr Bashir Tahir, Assistant Secretary, Adamawa Hope Center, who attend to the need of rape victims in the state, said the girl has been supported and given necessary medical tests.

“So far, she is free from all sexually transmitted diseases. But she will start receiving Anti Natal care next week at the hope center,” he said.

Tahir noted that since the establishment of the center in 2017, over 160 rape cases were brought, adding that 10 of them have been taken to court.