NSCDC arrests runaway motorcycle thief in Ilorin Shopping Mall

The statement said that the motorcycle thief, a male, was caught while shopping inside a Supermarket in llorin.

“The middle aged man was accused of stealing a motorcycle sometime in May, but escaped arrest and absconded with the stolen property.

“All efforts to apprehend him since then has proved abortive, until he was picked up at a supermarket on Taiwo road, llorin, by two operatives from Akerebiata Division,” Afolabi said.

The spokesman said that the operatives were on a surveillance around Taiwo road, when they sighted the suspect, who had been on their wanted list for a while.

