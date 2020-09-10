The NSCDC Spokesman in the state, SC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Shehu said the suspect, a resident of Tsakuwama Village, was arrested by the NSCDC operatives on Sept. 3, at about 4 p.m..

He explained that the suspect allegedly took the deceased to a farm on Aug. 14 and strangled him to death.

“The operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Miga arrested one Usman Sama’ila of Duja ward, Tsakuwama Village, Miga Local Government Area for alleged murder of his 17-month-old stepson.

“The suspect was arrested on Sept. 3, around 4 p.m., while the incident occurred on Aug. 14 when the suspect was alleged to have taken the deceased identified as Adamu Gambo to a farm and strangled him which eventually led to his death.

“The suspect tried to cover his heinous act by relating the child’s death to cold related infections.

“However, his wife suspected foul play, and according to her, her husband (suspect) attempted to strangle the poor child about two times, of which the second attempt was in her presence, due to his intense dislike for the child, but was not successful.

“And after thorough interrogation by the Intelligence and Investigation team of the command, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime, saying that the baby distracted his wife from giving him (suspect) the love and attention he needed,” he explained.

The spokesman added that preliminary medical examination on the suspect’s mental condition revealed no trace of mental disorder, saying that the suspect would be taken to a Psychiatric Hospital to properly ascertain his mental health status.

According to him, the suspect will be charged to court after completion of investigation.