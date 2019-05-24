The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested two teenagers in Maiduguri, Borno over illicit intercourse in public.

The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the suspects were arrested on May 21 at Abbaganaram area of Maiduguri.

Abdullahi disclosed that the suspects were 20 year-old man and a 17 year old girl.

He said the suspects were apprehended by men of the command sequel to formal complaint by a member of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), who spotted them having intercourse in public glare.

The commandant added that the prime suspect admitted that he opted for sex in public as he could not afford exorbitant hotel bills.

He gave assurance that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation into the case was completed.