NSCDC arrests housewife for allegedly stealing 22 goats in Bauchi

He said that the 35-year-old suspect, who has six children, was arrested in Hardawa, Misau Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the suspect had successfully stolen and sold a first batch of eight goats.

“She was arrested while trying to sell the second stolen batch of 14 goats in Hardawa market of Misau Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to have stolen all the goats from Bulkachuwa village before bringing them to Hardawa market to sell,” he said.

Adamu said the command also, upon receiving a distress call, led a team of detectives and patrol to a scene where two suspects were arrested for going on rampage in Misau.

He said the suspects allegedly stole some valuables and caused grievous hurt with dangerous weapons on innocent citizens.

Meanwhile, he said the command, in the year 2021, treated 348 cases of breach of trust, among others, by the peace and conflict resolution unit of the command.

He added that it also settled 81 cases of disputes between herdsmen and farmers across the state.

“The command also successfully investigated 38 cases of vandalisation of electricity transformers, illegal connection of electricity, among others.”