RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrests Beninese immigrant in Kwara for sexually assaulting his mother

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency that said that the younger brother of the accused, who was also confirmed to be sleeping with the mother, was now at large.

Officials of the NSCDC
Officials of the NSCDC

A Beninese immigrant, Adamu Sime, has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, for allegedly having canal knowledge of his biological mother.

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, confirmed this in a statement he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Ilorin.

Afolabi said that Sime had been having an affair with his mother for a long time and it had resulted in three offspring.

“On Sept. 9, the District Head of Mosne Had Community, Kaima, Malam Bandede, reported the forbidden act being committed by Sime and his mother Fati Sime of the same community.

“Men from the Intelligence Unit, NSCDC in Kaima, swung into action and the outcome of the investigations established the fact that the mother (Fati) had birthed three children for her biological son”, he stated.

Afolabi said that further investigation revealed that the younger brother of the accused, who was also confirmed to be sleeping with the mother, was now at large.

He said that the mother and her two sons did not have the necessary papers to stay in Nigeria and had been handed over to the Nigeria lmmigration Service, for background checks and further action.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Don’t come to Igboho again’, Sunday Igboho’s mother and supporters warn Sheikh Gumi

Makinde hails 3SC’s return to NPFL

Anambra 2021: Ozigbo says his candidacy is divine

COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 547 new cases Saturday

NECO Registrar laments high level of exam malpractice in the north

Gov Matawalle vows to stop granting amnesty to bandits in Zamfara

Group draws support for Oyinlola’s PDP chairmanship

EFCC boss says Nigeria has spent N6tn on terrorism war since 2008

Gov Masari pledges to provide COVID-19 vaccines to corps members in Katsina

Trending

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Legon student moaning

Bride caught pants down in a doggy style with her ex-boyfriend during wedding reception

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghanaian woman allegedly finds penis tip inside soup after buying Tuo Zaafi (video)

Woman shocked after she was allegedly served with a man’s prick as meat at a TZ food joint