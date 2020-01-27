The Lagos State Commandant, Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, who paraded the suspects in Lagos, said that they were arrested during a joint operation with officials of JAMB.

According to Otoibhi, the suspects were selling each JAMB form for between N6,500 and N8,000.

Otoibhi gave the names of the suspects as: Bamiro Oluwaseun, Subair Adewale, Oshikoya Segun, Victor Faith, Olayinka Oluwashina.

Others are: Elvis Okorafor, Igwoku Luckson and Ajetumobi Olufemi.

He said that the suspects were operating their cyber cafes in Ikotun area of the state.

He said that the suspects were charging the unsuspecting candidates above the official N4,700 stipulated by JAMB.

“A thorough investigation by the Lagos Command of NSCDC revealed that the cyber cafes being operated by the suspects were not on the list of centres accredited by JAMB to sell its forms,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that JAMB licensed only 71 centres to sell its forms in Lagos State.

The commandant said the NSCDC officials went as under covers and disguised as prospective applicants to the cyber cafes.

“The under covers discovered that the suspects were exploiting the innocent and young Nigerians that wanted brilliant education through the country’s tertiary institutions.

“As a matter of fact, more cyber cafes involved in the wicked acts will be discovered and will be made to face the wrath of law.”