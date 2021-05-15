NSCDC arrests 6 suspected cult members in Ilorin

According to the PRO, an intelligence report revealed that two rival cult groups, Abata and Aye, would strike at Dada area of Okelele, Ilorin.

”It was a serious battle, but only six of them were apprehended,” he said.

Afolabi said all the suspects (names withheld) were from Kwara.

He said that misunderstanding between the rival groups started during the just-concluded Ramadan fast when two members of Aye were injured.

”The Abata group decided to strike back today (Saturday) and they met very close to a river in that area.

”Some of the tools retrieved from them are axes, cutlasses and knives,” he said.

According to him, two of the suspects had serious injuries.