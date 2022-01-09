RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrests 4 suspected illegal gold miners in Edo

Officials of the NSCDC

The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspected illegal gold miners in Edo.

The Commandant of the corps in Edo, Mr Aniekan Udoeyop, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in his office in Benin on Saturday.

Udoeyop disclosed that the suspects, who hailed from Kogi, Kebbi, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory were arrested on Dec. 7.

He said that the suspects were caught by NSCDC operatives in conjunction with local vigilance groups at Damgbala community in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The commandant said that the suspects had contravened the Edo Government law banning mining.

According to him, the suspects will face the full wrath of the law, to serve as a deterrent to others, who may want to engage in similar ventures.

He explained that the Edo Government banned mining in Damgbala community, following what he described as influx of foreigners into the community and incidences bordering on insecurity in the community.

He stressed that the NSCDC would continue to protect critical national infrastructure and would never compromise on its mandate.

The suspects, who confessed to their crimes, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that they were sorry for their actions.

They disclosed that they always had ready buyers whom they sell their products to at Ojirame town, a neighbouring community, noting that they went into the business to make their livelihoods.

Some implements, including mined substances suspected to be raw gold, shovels, head pans, diggers and clothes, among others were recovered from the suspects.

