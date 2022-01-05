RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrests 4 kidnap, banditry suspects in Sokoto

The suspects were apprehended by the command in collaboration with the Niger State command of the corps.

Armed NSCDC operatives.
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command, has arrested four suspects over alleged Kidnapping and banditry in the state.

The State Commandant, Mr Muhammad Dada, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday.

According to Dada the suspects were apprehended by the command in collaboration with the Niger State command of the corps.

He said two of the suspects, Dansani Rara and Umar Mohammed, were part of the notorious banditry gang that terrorised both Sokoto and Niger.

“The two suspects served as informants and were also part of the gang that terrorised the eastern parts of Sokoto with their notorious activities,” he said.

The commandant further said that the corps succeeded in arresting one Abu Rakina, who kept weapons for the bandits.

“Rakina revealed that his duty was to keep weapons after the bandits operations and provide same whenever needed,” he said.

He added that the command had also succeeded in apprehending one Tsalhatu Abubakar, a suspected kidnapper, who was allegedly involved in various kidnappings that took place in the state.

Dada also said that the suspects were all under investigation at the command, and expressed hope that their arrest would lead to the apprehension of their various associates.

“Moreover, after all the necessary investigation the suspects will be taken to court for judicial processes,” he added.

