NSCDC arrests 2 syndicates with fake dollar, naira notes in Plateau

He said that one of the groups which consisted of four men were arrested in possession of fake 64,800 dollars and N475,000.

He also said that counterfeit notes of N1.5 million was seized from the second group made of five men.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the seized N1.5million, N784,500 were counterfeit new Naira notes while N49,650 was old Naira notes,” he said.

The director said the suspects were arrested from locations in Plateau by the Commandant General, Special Intelligence Squad between Feb. 22 and March 8.

He said that based on report by the Squad Leader, Dandaura Appollos, the first syndicate was apprehended following an intelligence report on their way to deliver the fake notes to a client in Nasarawa state.

He said the suspects have made confessions on their involvement..

ADVERTISEMENT

Odumosu said that the corps is carrying out further investigations as the arrested suspects assist the corps to further manhunt of other fleeing syndicate members.