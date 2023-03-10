ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrests 2 syndicates with fake dollar, naira notes in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two syndicates allegedly involved in production and distribution of counterfeit United States Dollars (USD) and new Naira notes.

NSCDC
NSCDC

Recommended articles

He said that one of the groups which consisted of four men were arrested in possession of fake 64,800 dollars and N475,000.

He also said that counterfeit notes of N1.5 million was seized from the second group made of five men.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the seized N1.5million, N784,500 were counterfeit new Naira notes while N49,650 was old Naira notes,” he said.

The director said the suspects were arrested from locations in Plateau by the Commandant General, Special Intelligence Squad between Feb. 22 and March 8.

He said that based on report by the Squad Leader, Dandaura Appollos, the first syndicate was apprehended following an intelligence report on their way to deliver the fake notes to a client in Nasarawa state.

He said the suspects have made confessions on their involvement..

ADVERTISEMENT

Odumosu said that the corps is carrying out further investigations as the arrested suspects assist the corps to further manhunt of other fleeing syndicate members.

He said that investigations revealed that the syndicates had operated in Plateau, Nasarawa, Bauchi and Gombe axis for years.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP calls for INEC Chairman resignation, demands international sanctions

PDP calls for INEC Chairman resignation, demands international sanctions

Benin residents reject old ₦500, ₦1,000 notes in spite of Obaseki’s appeal

Benin residents reject old ₦500, ₦1,000 notes in spite of Obaseki’s appeal

Police Commissioner assures Ladipo Market traders of adequate security

Police Commissioner assures Ladipo Market traders of adequate security

Train accident: Obaseki commiserates with Sanwoolu, victims’ families

Train accident: Obaseki commiserates with Sanwoolu, victims’ families

Omo-Agege denies plans to reverse teachers retirement age in Delta

Omo-Agege denies plans to reverse teachers retirement age in Delta

Taraba Labour Party denies endorsing PDP governorship candidate

Taraba Labour Party denies endorsing PDP governorship candidate

BMO lauds NBA’s endorsement of 2023 presidential election

BMO lauds NBA’s endorsement of 2023 presidential election

Court orders KWASU to pay dismissed lecturer 3 months salary

Court orders KWASU to pay dismissed lecturer 3 months salary

Nigerian scholar bags Liverpool varsity alumni award

Nigerian scholar bags Liverpool varsity alumni award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2 dead, many injured as Train and staff bus collide in Lagos

2 dead, many injured as train and govt staff bus collide in Lagos

72-year-old left for dead after domestic worker cuts her genitals

72-year-old woman left for d*ad after domestic worker cuts her genitals

Restaurant owner jailed 2 years for selling chips fried with oil from transformer

Restaurant owner jailed 2 years for selling chips fried with oil from transformer

Police arrest 16-year-old girl for pushing Ondo woman to d*ath

Police arrest 16-year-old girl for pushing Ondo woman to d*ath