RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrests 18-year-old student over alleged attempt to kidnap college Provost

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, has arrested an 18-year-old student, over alleged attempt to kidnap the Provost, College of Fisheries, New Bussa.

NSCDC (PremiumTimesNG)
NSCDC (PremiumTimesNG)

A statement on Wednesday in Minna by the command spokesman, ASC Nasir Abdullahi, said the suspect, who is a student of the college, was arrested on Aug. 10.

He said that the suspect, conspired with one other person, now at large, to allegedly write a letter threatening to kidnap the provost if he failed to pay ransom.

Nasir however said that the suspect did not demand for any particular amount before he was arrested by detectives from the command.

The spokesman said the suspect has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrates Court on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and intimidation.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC achievements are ‘underreported’ - Abdullahi Adamu

APC achievements are ‘underreported’ - Abdullahi Adamu

2023: NNPP may lose Shekarau as Atiku, Tinubu intensify lobby

2023: NNPP may lose Shekarau as Atiku, Tinubu intensify lobby

Abia govt, Ariaria Market traders engage in a war of words over delay in shops reconstruction

Abia govt, Ariaria Market traders engage in a war of words over delay in shops reconstruction

Galadima swears Atiku won 2019 elections

Galadima swears Atiku won 2019 elections

2023: 260 Enugu councillors pledge to deliver PDP candidates

2023: 260 Enugu councillors pledge to deliver PDP candidates

Nigeria records 144 new cases of coronavirus

Nigeria records 144 new cases of coronavirus

NNPP's strategy to make Kwankwaso Nigeria’s next president – Buba Galadima

NNPP's strategy to make Kwankwaso Nigeria’s next president – Buba Galadima

Buhari appoints Yaminu Musa as Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre

Buhari appoints Yaminu Musa as Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre

Osinbajo rallies states on business environment reforms

Osinbajo rallies states on business environment reforms

Trending

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry.

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry

Uniben graduate crushed to death

UNIBEN graduate who just concluded Canada plan crushed to d*ath