NSCDC arrest ABU student for allegedly stabbing 17 year old boy to death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Based on reports, the suspect said that the deceased approached him with a knife and in self defence he stabbed the deceased to death.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (Credit: Legit.ng)
The NSCDC Commandant, Ilelaboye Oyejide, said this on Sunday, while briefing newsmen in Bauchi on the incident. Oyejide said that the suspect was arrested in Misau Local Government Area of the state.

He said the command received information that the lifeless body of the deceased, Umar Usman, a secondary school student from Misau, was found wrapped in a white cloth and dumped at Misau bypass.

“This is a case of culpable homicide,” he said, adding that the incident happened on October 24.

“He was quickly taken to the General Hospital, Misau, where he was certified dead and handed over to the family for burial,” Oyejide said.

“When we received the report, we raised high power intelligence officers to go to Misau and investigate to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said that after a series of investigations by the operatives, “a suspect, Abdullahi Ibrahim, a 500-level student of Veterinary Medicine, ABU, Zaria, was arrested.

“We came to realise that there was a communication chat between the suspect and deceased.

“In the communication, we saw where the suspect enticed the deceased with homosexual love and showed him his naked picture.

“When the deceased went to meet him somehow he was stabbed in the stomach and wrapped in a white cloth and dumped where he was found.

According to Oyejide, the suspect confessed to the crime during investigation.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court, “according to his offence”.

“The suspect said that the deceased approached him with a knife and in self defence, there was a struggle that resulted in his stabbing the deceased to death.

“He also said that he was really afraid because it was something he had never encountered in his life,” the NSCDC boss said.

He further said that the suspect claimed that because he was afraid, he decided to wrap the body in a cloth and dumped it along the bypass.

News Agency Of Nigeria
